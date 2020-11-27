Bulls lose veteran Bok lock as Kruger moves on

The Blue Bulls confirmed on Friday that Springbok lock Juandré Kruger would be departing the franchise by mutual consent.

The 35-year-old lock forward re-joined the Bulls late last year and added five more Super Rugby caps – adding to his 31 caps earned between 2011 and 2013 – before the pandemic put paid to the regular season.

Kruger developed a reputation of being a lineout maestro and no-nonsense tight forward while at Loftus, and it was while representing the Pretoria franchise that he received his Springbok call-up, where he went on to earn 17 caps in the Green and Gold.

The big lock, who also previously represented Western Province before heading to Europe, racked up a total of 91 appearances collectively for the Bulls and Blue Bulls in all competitions.

“Kruger has always been the utmost professional. He has been exemplary as a player in terms of his work ethic, dedication and passion to his craft. We wish him all the best with his future endeavours,” said Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone.

Kruger thanked the Bulls for the influential part the union had played in his career.

“I will always cherish my time spent in a Vodacom Bulls jersey, and would like to wish the players, staff and management at Loftus everything of the best going forward,” he said.

“I’d also like to say a massive thank you to all those that have helped shape me as a player and as a person.”

