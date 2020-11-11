Sharks forced to change plans because of Covid testing hold-up

The Sharks were due to announce their team on Wednesday for their Super Rugby Unlocked match against Griquas in Kimberley on Friday night, but a delay in getting their Covid-19 test results back has forced them to change tack.

The Sharks will now name their team on Thursday morning.

Novashni Chetty, the marketing and PR manager for the Sharks, said on Wednesday that the Sharks players are all tested weekly and there has been a delay this week in receiving the results back from the health officials.

Durban is one of the areas of the country where there has been a significant rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The Sharks, who edged the Cheetahs 19-13 last weekend, are currently in third place on the Super Rugby Unlocked log with three wins from their four games. They have 13 points, the same amount as the second-placed Stormers, while the Bulls, who lead the way, have 19 points, but have played a game more than the teams in positions two and three.

In fourth place are the Cheetahs with 12 points, followed by the Lions with 10 and making up the last two spots are the Pumas (five points) and Griquas (two points).

Besides the Sharks visiting Kimberley on Friday, the Lions host the Pumas in Joburg and in Cape Town the Stormers entertain the Cheetahs. The Bulls have a bye.

