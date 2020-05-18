Rugby 18.5.2020 03:36 pm

SA rugby losing ground in struggling climate

News24 Wire
SA rugby losing ground in struggling climate

The Stormers are still in danger of losing Pieter-Steph du Toit. Picture: Gallo Images

Following an exodus of players during a 21-day transfer window, there is concern that domestic rugby competitions will become increasingly diluted by local stars signing lucrative deals with foreign clubs.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Tension simmers as questions are raised about access to Covid-19 information

Government I could never prevent anyone from approaching the courts, says Ramaphosa on lockdown regulations

Courts If government can’t explain its lockdown laws, policies will be determined in the courts

Infection Updates SA has first jump of more than 1,000 in a day as Covid-19 total now reaches 15,515

Business News Didiza says more than 15,000 small-scale farmers have been approved for Covid relief


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition