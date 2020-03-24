Rugby 24.3.2020 08:41 am

Elton: We must all stand together now

Rudolph Jacobs
Elton Jantjies of the Lions watches on during the round five Super Rugby match between the Waratahs and the Lions at Bankwest Stadium on February 28, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The Lions and Springbok pivot says human life takes precedence over rugby as the union assures stakeholders it will keep them in the loop.

Lions captain Elton Jantjies pleaded to all South Africans to stand united in the fight to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic amidst his teammates and the Bulls receiving positive news.

Both their Super Rugby squads had tested negative following their recent tours Down Under though their players would nonetheless remain in self-isolation for at least another week.

“I just want to tell or ask everyone out there, let us just follow the rules and regulations from Sanzaar and SA Rugby, from a rugby perspective, as well as from the President,” Jantjies said in a video clip posted on social media.

“Let’s make sure that we stay indoors and that we wash our hands and make sure we sanitise properly.”

While the Lions had endured a nightmare season, Jantjies stressed that the safety of all citizens was the main priority, with the 2020 rugby campaign currently on hold.

“Let’s keep our kids safe, let’s keep ourselves safe and let’s keep South Africa safe so that we can kill this virus as quickly as possible,” said the Springbok flyhalf.

“Only then can we hopefully return to live our normal lives and go back to work, and for us as sportsmen return to the sporting fields.”

The Lions Rugby Union said it would issue updates in order to keep stakeholders and supporters informed of any progress or decisions made by national and international bodies.

“We’ve found ourselves in unprecedented times,” the union said in a statement.

“Like you, we have many questions about what the future holds, but we are in constant communication with SA Rugby and Sanzaar, and we will share with you information as we receive it.”

The statement went on to thank it’s supporters for their understanding.

