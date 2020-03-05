Rugby 5.3.2020 11:04 am

Coronavirus finally claims its first SA sport victim

Sport Staff
The annual World Schools Rugby Festival, featuring leading local and foreign teams, won’t be taking place at Affies this year.

The Coronavirus has belatedly – and rather inevitably too – claimed its first South African sports event victim.

Organisers of the World Schools Rugby Festival, an annual event that features ten of country’s leading schools sides locking horns with ten overseas opponents, would’ve been held at Afrikaans Hoër Seunskool (Affies) later this month as part of a broader initiative to celebrate the school’s centenary.

But Carinat Sports Marketing, the tournament’s rights holder, on Thursday confirmed that this year’s edition would be cancelled.

“The worst cases of outbreaks have been driven because of gatherings and large groups,” the company said in a statement.

“The World Schools Festival has been closely monitoring this situation, particularly over the past week, and the increase of spreading across countries represented at the 2020 event. We have sought to look at all information available to ensure we can fully understand the potential impacts and consequences on anyone and everyone involved in the event.

“Unfortunately, due to these extraordinary circumstances, we have no option but to announce that with several of the overseas teams having to withdraw, and no alternative dates available to move the 2020 (edition), we are unable to continue.”

Nine foreign teams from New Zealand, Italy, Portugal, England, USA and Uruguay were slated to participate in the event.

All but two of those countries have confirmed cases of the Coronavirus within their borders.

“We believe that each individual’s health and welfare are always priorities,” the statement continued.

Carinat thanked the school for it’s “support and understanding”.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.

