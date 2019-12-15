Composed Blitzboks tame plucky Kenyans to reach semis

The Blitzboks negotiated a testing assignment against Kenya on Sunday to win 17-5 and reach the semifinals of the Cape Town Sevens.

South Africa certainly didn’t have it their own way against their plucky fellow Africans, who impressed with their ferocity at the breakdowns and, at least initially, tight defence.

The hosts also didn’t quite hit their straps and conceded several penalties throughout as well as falling off a few tackles.

One of numerous handling errors in the first half – when Seabelo Senatla fluffed a big attacking opportunity – led to the giant Alvin Otieno’s opening score after JC Pretorius’ high shot on defence made the try inevitable.

But the Blitzboks’ famed calmness showed again after that.

Chris Dry’s turnover tackle freed up Senatla to hare down on the left, before the ball was sent down to Ruhan Nel, whose physicality held up brilliantly against Kenya’s big defenders as he stretched over the line.

South Africa took the lead early in the second half when Rosko Specman found space and launched a nice nudge forward, which went into touch.

The resulting set-piece was solid and the magnificent Nel was once again used as strike runner.

Kenya, however, continued to press and looked menacing before Justin Geduld laid down a marker with a brilliantly executed tackle on Otieno.

The East Africans were awarded a penalty for an earlier advantage, but the Blitzboks won an important psychological battle.

From the resulting tap, the Kenyans made field again before Dry, clearly inspired by Geduld’s hit, stayed on his feet brilliantly for a crucial turnover.

South Africa kicked to touch, launched their set-play and Shakes Soyizwapi shrewdly nudged forward for Selvyn Davids to gather and score the clincher.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.