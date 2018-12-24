 
Rugby 24.12.2018 05:24 pm

Kempson swaps mic for new role as Kings forwards coach

ANA
Robbie Kempson.

Robbie Kempson.

The 44-year-old former Springbok prop will assist head coach Deon Davids and accompany the squad for home and away fixtures.

Robbie Kempson has signed on as the Kings forwards coach until the end of the Pro14 season.

The 44-year-old former Springbok prop will assist head coach Deon Davids and accompany the squad for home and away fixtures.

Kempson, also well-known as a rugby commentator and analyst on SuperSport TV, has a tough task ahead of him, especially in light of the fact that the Kings have won only one of their 10 fixtures this season.

His first task as forwards coach is not too far off as the Kings are back in action on January 5 when they face Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kings confirm Kempson as Currie Cup coach 10.3.2016

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 2 REGAL GRADUATION

VALUE BET

RACE 2 NO 11 CAMEL WALK

RACE MEETING

22 DECEMBER 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.