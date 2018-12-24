Kempson swaps mic for new role as Kings forwards coach

Robbie Kempson has signed on as the Kings forwards coach until the end of the Pro14 season.

The 44-year-old former Springbok prop will assist head coach Deon Davids and accompany the squad for home and away fixtures.

Kempson, also well-known as a rugby commentator and analyst on SuperSport TV, has a tough task ahead of him, especially in light of the fact that the Kings have won only one of their 10 fixtures this season.

His first task as forwards coach is not too far off as the Kings are back in action on January 5 when they face Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.