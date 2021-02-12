Bumper limited overs schedule confirmed for Pakistan’s SA tour

Cricket South Africa on Friday announced an expanded itinerary for Pakistan’s limited-overs tour to the country that will wrap up the Proteas’ international summer.

The tour is scheduled to run from April 2-16, with the subcontinent side arriving in South Africa on March 26 prior to the first game when they will enter a bio-secure environment (BSE) in Gauteng. They will go into a period of quarantine before commencing with inter-squad training.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has agreed to a request by CSA to play an additional Twenty20 International, meaning the tour will now comprise of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and four T20Is with the games played at SuperSport Park and the Wanderers Stadium.

“Pakistan have proved their status over the years as one of the most dangerous limited-overs teams and I’m sure they will give the Proteas a stern test on the Highveld,” said CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith.

“We will also have the much-anticipated ‘Pink ODI’ take place during the tour and that is something further to look forward to for the players, the fans and all those associated with this iconic day.”

The three-match ODI series is set to begin on April 2 in Centurion, with the second game – Pink Day – due to be played in Johannesburg on April 4. The last match will take place on April 7 in Centurion.

That will be followed by the T20I series.

Schedule

Friday, April 2 at 10am: 1st ODI – SuperSport Park

Sunday, April 4 at 10am: 2nd ODI – Wanderers

Wednesday, April 7 at 10am: 3rd ODI – SuperSport Park

Saturday, April 10 at 2.30pm: 1st T20I – Wanderers

Monday, April 12 at 2.30pm: 2nd T20I – Wanderers

Wednesday, April 14 at 2.30pm: 3rd T20I – SuperSport Park

Friday, April 16 at 2.30pm: 4th T20I – SuperSport Park

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.