UPDATE: Pakistan slump to 229-7 after Babar’s early dismissal

Pakistan lost key batsman Babar Azam off the second ball of the day before struggling to 229-7 at lunch in their first innings of the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Azam slashed at a short delivery from paceman Anrich Nortje and was smartly snapped head high by Faf du Plessis in the second slip for his overnight score of 77.

At lunch, Faheem Ashraf was on a gritty 54 and Yasir Shah yet to score with Pakistan adding 84 in an extended session due to Friday prayers.

Azam’s dismissal was the start of a mini-collapse which saw Pakistan lose two wickets in the space of 34 balls with the addition of just four runs after resuming at 145-3.

The other overnight batsman Fawad Alam was run out after he tried to steal a quick single with a push to cover but failed to beat a direct throw from Temba Bavuma at the non-striker’s end.

Alam could only add three to his overnight score of 42.

Azam, who was looking set for his sixth Test century, had hit 12 boundaries off 127 balls.

Ashraf then added 41 with Mohammad Rizwan but once South Africa took the second new ball Nortje struck again, having Rizwan caught off a miscued hook for 18.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj had Hasan Ali for eight.

Nortje (3-48) and Maharaj (3-75) were the pick of the South African bowlers.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.