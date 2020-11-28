Faf defends Hendricks after horror over: ‘It wasn’t his night’

Former skipper Faf du Plessis has defended seamer Beuran Hendricks after his horror over against England on Friday.

Hendricks conceded 28 runs in his fourth and final over, and England went on to secure victory, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 series.

Heading into the final four overs at Newlands, the Proteas had 51 runs to defend.

At that stage, on a wicket that was not the easiest for the batters, the hosts would have been considered slight favourites.

What followed, however, was a horror over from left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks that went for a staggering 28 runs and ultimately left England within touching distance of victory.

Jonny Bairstow (86* off 48) was red hot, but Hendricks also didn’t do himself any favours and bowled one ball for five wides that was so wide down leg that it missed the pitch entirely.

It was an incredibly tough day at the office for the 30-year-old, who in his 14th T20 finished with figures of 0/56 (4) as the Proteas were comfortably defeated.

Former captain Faf du Plessis, who played a classy knock of 59 (40) earlier in the day, came to Hendricks’s defence in his post-match press conference saying that in the modern age of T20 cricket it was not uncommon to see bowlers going for some massive numbers.

“The game of T20 cricket almost guarantees that someone is going to go on the night,” he said.

“I wouldn’t look too much into it if one guy goes for runs because that’s the nature of the beast when you play T20 cricket.

“Tomorrow he could get an opportunity and bowl in the exact same areas and he gets a fifer.

“I wouldn’t judge him too harshly. Tonight wasn’t his night and they played well against him and he’ll learn from it … he’ll come back strong.”

On his own performance, Du Plessis said he was incredibly pleased to be back in national colours.

“It’s always very special. It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve done it,” he said.

“I think the time away from the game really made me miss cricket again, so to come back to play for the Proteas is just as special, especially against a quality side like England.”

The second of three T20s will be played in Paarl on Sunday.

