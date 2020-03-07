Proteas 7.3.2020 02:12 pm

Labuschagne hits century on return to roots

AFP
Labuschagne hits century on return to roots

Australia's batsman Marnus Labuschagne (R) hits a ball during the 3rd ODI cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on March 7, 2020. (Photo by Barco Greeff / AFP)

But the Proteas have an ideal opportunity to claim an ODI series whitewash.

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne hit a maiden one-day international century on his return to his South African roots in the third and final one-day clash on Saturday.

Applauded by a large group of his South African family at Senwes Park, Labuschagne made 108 in an Australian total of 254 for seven after they were sent in to bat.

Labuschagne was born in Klerksdorp, 50km away, and started school in Potchefstroom before his family moved to Australia when he was nine years old.

He said it was “very special” to score a century so close to the town where he was born.

“I carried on like a bit of a goose,” he told SuperSport television of his emotional celebration on reaching his hundred, “but it was amazing. I have 50 of my family members out there from all over South Africa.”

But he was quick to add there were no divided loyalties.

“I left so young, I love Australia, it’s my country,” he said. “Although I was born in South Africa and there’s a little spot in my heart for the country, I’m Australian through and through.”

With South Africa having already clinched the series, Australia were facing a series whitewash at 55 for three before Labuschagne, with help from  D’Arcy Short (36), Mitchell Marsh (32) and Jhye Richardson (24 not out), rebuilt the innings.

Labuschagne and Richardson put on 64 for the seventh wicket off 45 balls to give the innings late impetus.

Labuschagne made 108 off 108 balls with eight fours before being bowled by Anrich Nortje off the penultimate delivery of the innings, going for a big hit.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
No-one can benefit more from Potch freedom than Quinny 6.3.2020
Ngidi praises everyone but himself for Proteas series win 5.3.2020
What best man duties at a wedding can tell us about Janneman Malan 5.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Zweli Mkhize confirms second case of coronavirus in SA

Celebrities WATCH: DJ Zinhle wins Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award

Courts Sars refuses to give Zuma’s tax records to Mkhwebane

Editorials Ignore fake Covid-19 news and trust the experts

Celebrities A string of firsts for Pearl Thusi


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition