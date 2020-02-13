Proteas 13.2.2020 08:04 am

Ngidi hails coach Langeveldt for T20 heroism

Heinz Schenk
Lungi Ngidi of South Africa celebrates dismissing Tom Curran of England during the First T20 International match between South Africa and England at Buffalo Park on February 12, 2020 in East London, South Africa. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The Proteas quick channelled all his mental steel and bowling skill to help his team to an unlikely win over England.

Charl Langeveldt once took a hat-trick off the last three deliveries of a 2005 ODI against the West Indies to hand the Proteas a thrilling one-run victory.

It’s not surprising then that the now national bowling coach is inspiring similar feats from the players he mentors.

One of them is Lungi Ngidi, who was South Africa’s hero in the first T20 against England in East London on Wednesday night, snaring two wickets in the final over as the home side squeaked home by a run.

“He has had a massive impact in terms of the mental side,” the strapping quick said following an excellent spell of 3/30.

“Having watched him and the way he used to bowl, he has given me a lot of confidence as a young player, knowing someone like that is now on my journey. He has made sure I back the skills that I am good at.

“Something like that on the back end, where maybe someone would say maybe a change of ball was needed or maybe a yorker, stick to what’s working and it worked out just well.”

Ngidi, still gradually finding his match fitness after yet another lengthy layoff, needed nerves of steel after he was smashed for 20 in his first two overs.

But he returned to take 3/10 in his second spell.

“I guess it’s a mental thing, to be able to finish off well in situations that require you to,” said Ngidi

“It takes a lot out of your mental side. Physically, obviously I am trying as best as I can to get back to the pace that I was at and to hit the areas that I am known for hitting. But at the moment, it’s just trying to keep that confidence going of doing my job at the back end and closing out very well.

“We know that there are a lot of fast bowlers fighting for a spot so you’ve got to be on your A game. If you’re not quite there, someone else is going to come in and do the job you’re supposed to be doing. I don’t plan on letting anyone take my spot so I am just going to keep playing as best as I can.”

