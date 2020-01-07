Proteas blunder three times as England level Test series

The Proteas were never expected to win the second Test against England at Newlands, but throughout a gripping final day on Tuesday they certainly seemed capable of surviving.

That they didn’t – instead losing by a substantial margin of 189 runs – was pretty much down to their own poor judgment, meaning the four-match series is level at one-all.

Resuming on 126/2, chasing an academic 438, South Africa generally held sway against a disciplined but rarely menacing English attack, which wasn’t really helped by a snail-paced pitch.

But three vital moments undermined the home side.

The first was when captain Faf du Plessis, who looked in control for his 19, tried to sweep off-spinner Dom Bess and somehow found square leg.

What was particularly baffling was that Du Plessis should’ve seen the bait as his counterpart Joe Root made no secret of his plan.

About three hours later, Quinton de Kock made a similar error.

Having expertly crafted a fifty off 103 balls, with his ability to play within himself a highlight, South Africa’s middle order kingpin whacked a rank Joe Denly long hop straight to mid-wicket.

It proved a hammer blow to the Proteas’ chances.

They were already on a wobbly wicket once Stuart Broad ended Rassie van der Dussen’s resistance – he made 17 off 140 balls – but Vernon Philander and Dwaine Pretorius are nonetheless still recognised batsmen.

However, Pretorius had looked all at sea against Ben Stokes’ (3/35) dynamic reverse swing.

It was a warning light for the home side, who clearly needed the senior partner in Philander to take responsibility.

Yet the all-rounder, playing his final Test at Newlands, patently refused to rotate the strike during a Bess over, which would’ve shielded Pretorius from Stokes.

Instead, Pretorius fell the very next over, which summarily became two wickets in two balls after Stokes also snapped up Anrich Nortje with the next delivery.

South Africa’s wall had finally collapsed.

Earlier, Pieter Malan continued to show monumental powers of concentration and control by making 84 off 288 deliveries – the second longest innings by a debutant in the final innings of any Test match.

His effort deserved a better response from his teammates, but England deserved praise for their perseverance.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.