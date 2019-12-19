2019 in review: The year the Proteas caught CSA’s boardroom cold

South African cricket has always known poor corporate governance and the controversy it courts.

There was the money laundering and fraud committed by Diteko Modise in 2002, then Cricket South Africa’s (formerly United Cricket Board) financial director, for which was eventually sentenced to 30 years imprisonment.

Gerald Majola’s Indian Premier League bonus scandal of 2009 led to a government-sanctioned commission in inquiry that recommended striking reforms at the governing body three years later.

The bright side about those unsavoury sagas was that the drama in the boardroom never truly filtered down the the Proteas.

But in 2019, that changed.

For most of this patently harrowing year for the local game, it seemed as if the Proteas’ disappointing World Cup campaign would be the focus of the year.

Ottis Gibson and his troops went to the UK with the intention of keeping things low-key, but reasonably well prepared.

However, their approach centred on the assembly of a vaunted but injury-prone pace attack and it backfired with both Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi broke down.

South Africa suffered a crisis of confidence and lacked intensity, ending a lowly seventh.

The cracks, however, already showed in a tight ODI series against Pakistan – won 3-2 – as well as the embarrassment of a 2-0 Test series whitewash by Sri Lanka at home.

A nadir?

You would be wrong.

In the aftermath, CEO chief Thabang Moroe announced a controversial new structure for the national team, which included a director of cricket and team director.

Enoch Nkwe was given the unenviable task of becoming the interim team director and promptly lost a Test series against India 3-0.

From thereon, CSA imploded in spectacular fashion as Moroe and his complicit board sowed chaos before the former was finally suspended for “alleged misconduct”.

The damage had been done though.

CSA’s relationship with the players broke down, it lost even more money on the uninspiring MSL T20 and waved goodbye to a major sponsor in Standard Bank, who simply couldn’t bear the federation’s governance anymore.

Much like 2012, the game is back in the gutter and requiring of leadership.

Acting CEO Jacques Faul and Graeme Smith is an interim director of cricket, promising some stability … if only in the short-term.

Highlight of the year

Pakistan haven’t exactly been tough opponents when touring South Africa in recent times and were for most of the time fodder for the Proteas’ pace attack during their Test series at the start of the year.

The Proteas seemed on a good wicket during those sunny days, with Duanne Olivier in particular wreaking havoc in taking an astonishing 24 wickets in the three Tests, helping his side to a 3-0 whitewash.

It was fun, if somewhat flawed.

Disappointment of the year

Veteran Dale Steyn had been outstanding throughout the home international season, managing his workload well and regularly scalping victims.

The 35-year-old seemed set for golden World Cup before injuring himself in the IPL. He went to England, only to be withdrawn … belatedly.

Steyn deserved better luck.

Controversy of the year

Jeez, do we really need to remind you of Moroe and co?

Star of the year

He started with a fifty on T20 debut against lowly Zimbabwe, which seemed rather flattering to Rassie van der Dussen.

What a folly that was exposed as.

The Highveld Lions star played 18 ODIs in 2019 … and ended it with an incredible average of 73.77, including seven fifties.

Van der Dussen knows his game inside-out and it showed as he was comfortably South Africa’s most formidable white-ball player.

He’s now T20 vice-captain and surprisingly close to a Test call-up.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.