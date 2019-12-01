Biff to make stunning director of cricket U-turn?

In a potentially stunning U-turn, embattled Cricket South Africa (CSA) have apparently convinced Graeme Smith to become its first director of cricket.

According to the Sunday Times, the legendary Proteas skipper’s appointment will be confirmed “in the coming weeks”.

Smith will sign a four-year contract on a ticket of priming the Proteas for a better showing at the 2023 World Cup.

Importantly, sources told the publication that the 38-year-old will have “full carte blanche” in appointing the team director for the national team but will also be required to oversee all professional structures of the sport.

Earlier this month, Smith notably withdrew from consideration after seemingly becoming frustrated with the appointment process.

However, a series of embarrassing setbacks have seemingly prompted CSA to make concessions.

“It seems that CSA officials have agreed that he is the first person to come in as captain and changed how we play cricket.

“Instead of being a tame SA that was a punching bag for everybody, we learnt how to fight back through him,” an insider told the paper.

