Does Laura Wolvaardt have the best cover drive in cricket?

The debate about who has the best cover drive in cricket is hotting up.

And if South African cricket followers, and a hot shot Aussie, are to be believed the person who is most stylish in pulling off the cover drive is none other than 21-year-old Proteas women’s team opening batswomen, Laura Wolvaardt.

Yes, it’s not Aiden Markram, even though the Proteas opener also has many lovers of his cover drive.

The debate started some time ago, but went into over-drive in recent days after the International Cricket Council posed a question on their twitter account, asking followers to pick their king of the cover drive.

The candidates are New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Pakistan’s Babar Azam, India’s Virat Kohli and England’s Joe Root.

Who is this generation’s cover drive ????? pic.twitter.com/Ka9Cs2UlmK — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2021

With voting open for nearly 24 hours by midday on Thursday over 127, 000 votes had been cast. The result was set to be known later Thursday.

Wolvaardt’s name though was added in the comments section, with Australian cricketing star Megan Schutt simply posting a picture of Wolvaardt, clearly illustrating who she thinks has the game’s best cover drive.

And there will be many cricket followers out there who’d agree with Schutt. And why not?

???? Three matches

???? 125 runs

???? 41.66 average South Africa’s highest run-getter in the recently concluded #SAvPAK ODI series, @LauraWolvaardt ????pic.twitter.com/cuuPPWEXES — ICC (@ICC) January 27, 2021

It’s a tough choice to have to make, but you could do a lot worse than pick Wolvaardt’s cover drive. Is it the best in the game?

