Cricket 4.2.2021 11:18 am

Does Laura Wolvaardt have the best cover drive in cricket?

Sports Staff
Does Laura Wolvaardt have the best cover drive in cricket?

Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa in action during the recent series against Pakistan. Picture: Getty Images

There’s no doubt the young South African star has a beautiful style at the crease, but does it trump some of the game’s greats?

The debate about who has the best cover drive in cricket is hotting up.

And if South African cricket followers, and a hot shot Aussie, are to be believed the person who is most stylish in pulling off the cover drive is none other than 21-year-old Proteas women’s team opening batswomen, Laura Wolvaardt.

Yes, it’s not Aiden Markram, even though the Proteas opener also has many lovers of his cover drive.

The debate started some time ago, but went into over-drive in recent days after the International Cricket Council posed a question on their twitter account, asking followers to pick their king of the cover drive.

The candidates are New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Pakistan’s Babar Azam, India’s Virat Kohli and England’s Joe Root.

With voting open for nearly 24 hours by midday on Thursday over 127, 000 votes had been cast. The result was set to be known later Thursday.

Wolvaardt’s name though was added in the comments section, with Australian cricketing star Megan Schutt simply posting a picture of Wolvaardt, clearly illustrating who she thinks has the game’s best cover drive.

And there will be many cricket followers out there who’d agree with Schutt. And why not?

It’s a tough choice to have to make, but you could do a lot worse than pick Wolvaardt’s cover drive. Is it the best in the game?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ismail, Brits help Proteas women take unassailable 2-0 lead in T20 series 1.2.2021
Shabnim Ismail joins T20 ‘100 club’ as Proteas women outclass Pakistan 29.1.2021
Wolvaardt, bowlers seal series whitewash for Proteas women 26.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Eskom spent R840 million on flats that can’t be occupied, Scopa hears

Weather Heavy rains not stopping any time soon

Politics No media allowed for Malema and Zuma’s tea date: What will be discussed?

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma

Covid-19 Forced vaccination: What happens if enough people refuse a Covid-19 jab?



today in print

Read Today's edition