CSA joins cricketing world in mourning the passing of Robin Jackman

As the Proteas took to the field for the Boxing Day Test match on Saturday, Cricket South Africa joined the cricketing world in mourning the loss of Robin David Jackman (1945-2020), who passed away on Christmas Day.

Jackman, a county and England cricketer was especially known in South Africa for his legendary cricket commentary.

His distinctive voice took viewers through the highs and lows of cricket over decades.

Born in Shimla India on 13 August 1945, the family returned to Surrey, England in 1946. Jackman, schooled in Canterbury went on to play in four Tests and 15 one-day internationals for England, while he took 1,402 wickets in a 399-game first-class career between 1966 and 1982.

He eventually settled in South Africa with his wife, Yvonne, a nurse from Grahamstown.

In South Africa, “Jackers” as he was affectionately known, was a household voice for all who loved and followed cricket, read a statement by CSA.

“Always passionate and knowledgeable,” said CSA, “he was also known for his big-hearted enjoyment of life. In 2012 he was diagnosed with cancer of the vocal chords. He continued commentating for a while and was also very actively involved in fundraising for the Mercy Ships and Grace Vision.

“Jackman’s passing, a few days after the death of his former Surrey team-mate, John Edrich, leaves a void in the cricketing world but particularly in South African cricketing life. We mourn the loss of a fine man, a lover of life, a cricket aficionado and a commentator who became part of the fabric of South African cricket in so many ways.

RIP, Jackers.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.