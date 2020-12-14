Acting CSA chief executive Govender placed on suspension

The Cricket South Africa Interim Board (IB) on Monday delivered a notice of suspension and a disciplinary hearing to CSA’s acting-Chief Executive Officer, Kugandrie Govender.

The notice, according to the CSA statement released on Monday afternoon, sets out allegations of misconduct by Govender while she was in the position as Chief Commercial Officer of CSA and while Acting CEO.

The hearing is set to take place on 28 January next year, when Govender will be allowed to answer the charges which have been brought against her.

According to the CSA statement, the charges against Ms Govender relate to, inter alia:

(i) the role she played in the revocation of media accreditation of certain journalists in December 2019;

(ii) various breaches of the provisions of the Companies Act as a prescribed officer of CSA;

(iii) the role which she played in the dismissal of Clive Eksteen, which CSA has now acknowledged (in terms of a settlement agreement with Eksteen) was an unfair dismissal.

The statement went on to confirm that Govender has been suspended and will receive full pay until the matter is decided.

The Board also announced interim measures to be put in place to ensure that CSA remains fully functional during this time and said it had arranged for the appointment of a capable person from an auditing firm to stand in the breach until early January 2021.

“The executive management team is being led by CSA Chief Financial Officer, Pholetsi Moseki, with immediate effect. He has agreed to take on this short-term role and we look forward to working with him,” the statement continued.

The Chair of the IB Justice Zak Yacoob also addressed CSA staff on Monday afternoon to allay any concerns they may have and to ensure them all of the IB’s support.

