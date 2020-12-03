Second’s heroics not enough for Warriors as Lions hang on for victory

Rudi Second’s growth as one of the best batsmen in South African domestic cricket was shown on Thursday as he scored a magnificent 171 that at one point had the Warriors entertaining thoughts of chasing down a record target of 513 against the Imperial Lions in Port Elizabeth.

The Warriors began the final day of their 4-Day Domestic Series match on 219 for five and Second, with the help of Lesiba Ngoepe (51) and Tshepo Ntuli (40*) took them past the 400 mark before Malusi Siboto bowled a superb delivery to nip back and beat him, hitting the top of off stump.

With Second out of the way, the Lions were able to bowl out the Warriors for 436 and claim victory by 76 runs.

Second’s 171 off 246 balls may not have resulted in a miracle win, but it was nevertheless a memorable effort against the defending champions, studded with 15 fours and three sixes.

Sisanda Magala and Delano Potgieter took three wickets apiece for the Lions, while Siboto claimed two for 43.

Elsewhere, opener Pieter Malan’s properties of work ethic, sound judgement and perseverance saw him bat the Cape Cobras to the safety of a draw in their match against the Titans at SuperSport Park.

The Cobras began the final day on 33 without loss – a lead of just four runs – but Malan, who made his Proteas debut at the beginning of the year, batted through to lunch as he and young Jonathan Bird (47) put on 100 for the first wicket.

Malan’s three-and-a-half hour innings of 57 was enough to quell the Titans’ hopes, although the home side did throw everything at the Cobras in a fiery burst after lunch.

Dayyaan Galiem set the tone with an excellent spell that went unrewarded, before Thando Ntini produced an impressive stint to remove Aviwe Mgijima (7) and Calvin Savage (3). With spinner Neil Brand having Zubayr Hamza caught behind for 26, the Cobras had some anxious moments as they slipped to 180 for five.

But Tony de Zorzi, who dug in for two hours to score 31 not out, and Brendon Louw (11*) weathered the storm by batting through to tea, taken on 207 for five, after which the teams shook hands on the draw.

