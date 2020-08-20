Two cricketers leave Proteas camp after testing positive for Covid-19

Two cricketers have been forced to withdraw from Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) culture camp in Skukuza after testing positive for Covid-19.

CSA confirmed in a press statement on Thursday that 50 Covid-19 tests had been performed on players and support staff prior to attending the Proteas camp which started on Tuesday.

The testing was done in line with fulfilling the organisation’s obligation and commitment to control the spread of the coronavirus, after South African sports were cleared for a return to full training.

The two players who tested positive were withdrawn from the camp and had been placed in isolation.

CSA did not reveal the identities of the players but stressed that both were asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, CSA also revealed that batsman Faf du Plessis was unable to attend the camp due to the imminent birth of his second child, with Theunis de Bruyn called up to replace him.

No replacements were called up, however, for the two players who tested positive for coronavirus.

Proteas culture camp squad

Aiden Markram (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins), David Miller (Dolphins), Dean Elgar (Titans), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Junior Dala (Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Kyle Verryenne (Cape Cobras), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Pite Van Biljon (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors), Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights).

