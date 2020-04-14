Corona gives KG Rabada some much-needed breathing space

Retaining a positive mindset after being given an opportunity to shake off a persistent niggle without losing much time from the game, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has found ways to stay active during the extended national lockdown.

While he waited for the cricket season to resume, with the sport suspended due to coronavirus concerns, Rabada admitted he had initially struggled with the transition to self-isolation, but he was able to continue working out at home.

“It’s been quite a radical change from what I am used to doing in terms of going to training facilities,” he said in an interview with

Red Bull.

“I’ve been training at home and doing what I can to stay active and healthy.”

The 24-year-old speedster had been ruled out for at least four weeks after picking up a groin injury in the Proteas’ T20I series defeat to Australia at the end of February.

He subsequently missed the national team’s 3-0 ODI series victory over the tourists, before the international season was called off, including the Proteas’ scheduled tour to India last month.

Though it remained unclear when sport would be relaunched at home or abroad, Rabada was pleased with his progress as he targeted a return to the field later this year.

“I’m recovering from a minor injury, for which the rehab is going great,” he said.

“Being a fast bowler means your body takes strain, but being in top physical condition means your body recovers that much faster.”

Limited by lockdown restrictions, Rabada’s training was focussed on a combination of strength and mobility exercises. “I make sure my joints are staying supple and that I continue to move my body,” said the two-time SA Cricketer-of-the-Year.

“I do weight training at home with different exercises to keep my muscles strong.

“I stretch a lot too. Stretching is very important and makes a big difference in staying flexible.”

Aside from working on his fitness and staying healthy, Rabada said he was keeping himself busy.

Trying to maintain a balance, he had started a podcast with a friend to inform people and share advice on coronavirus and its impact.

He was also taking the opportunity to enjoy some of his hobbies and focus on his personal life.

“I’ve done lots of creative things during lockdown, such as reading and making music, which is where I find that I am staying mentally stimulated,” he said.

“I just remain positive and grateful for time away from the game to spend with loved ones.”

