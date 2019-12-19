SA ‘A’ players out to stake claim for Test selection

The South African ‘A’ side’s players will be eager to impress when they tackle England in a three-day match starting at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday.

Three players in the SA ‘A’ squad – batsmen Temba Bavuma and Pieter Malan and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo – are also part of the 17-man Proteas Test squad for the England series and will be eager to impress new coach Mark Boucher.

Meanwhile, players like batsmen Theunis de Bruyn and Reeza Hendricks, spinner Dane Piedt and wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne will also be eager to send a reminder of what they can offer in the Test arena.

CSA Independent Selector Linda Zondi commented: “The selection of the ‘A’ side to play England in a three-day tour match is confirmation of our policy to make this team our official South African 2nd XI and it has a good mix of experienced and young players with Pite van Biljon, Kyle Verreynne, Glenton Stuurman and Nandre Burger all being chosen at this level for the first time.

“Van Biljon and Verreynne are both in the top six on the four-day batting averages while we have gone for a young fast bowling attack as we look to develop our depth in this area.”

SA ‘A’ squad (to play England at Willowmoore Park from December 20-22):

Temba Bavuma (Lions)

Nandre Burger (Cape Cobras)

Theunis de Bruyn (Titans)

Reeza Hendricks (Lions)

Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras)

Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins)

Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras)

Lutho Sipamla (Warriors)

Glenton Stuurman (Warriors)

Pite van Biljon (Knights)

Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras)

Head coach: Ashwell Prince

Assistant coaches: Malibongwe Maketa and Piet Botha

