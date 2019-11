Controversial, candyfloss and a vanity project. The Mzansi Super League has been given various labels in a turbulent year for South African cricket. But it is (for now) part-and-parcel of the local cricketing calendar and commences on Friday evening with a repeat of last year’s final between the Jozi Stars and Cape Town Blitz at the Wanderers. (Click here for fixtures) It’s been a decent breeding ground for upcoming internationals as well as raw rookies. Will it be the same in 2019? Here’s your complete guide to this year’s edition. JOZI STARS

2018: Champions

Coach: Donovan Miller (West Indies)

Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Chris Gayle (West Indies, international marquee), Kagiso Rabada (Proteas marquee), Delano Potgieter, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Sine Qeshile, Dan Christian (Australia), Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), Simon Harmer, Ryan Rickelton, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Paterson, Duanne Olivier, Eahan Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Nono Pongolo.

The defending champions have made continuity a priority by securing various stalwarts who served them so well last season. Diminutive Temba Bavuma returns from a poor stint with the Heat to skipper the side and further his T20 ambitions as batsman, while there’s a definite premium on all-rounders in the form of Dan Christian, Simon Harmer and Delano Potgieter. Dane Paterson looks a bargain buy to complement a potent attack. Overall, they should be expected to mount a formidable defence to their title.

CAPE TOWN BLITZ

2018: Runners-up

Coach: Ashwell Prince

Squad: Quinton de Kock (Proteas marquee, c), Wahab Riaz (Pakistan, international marquee), Asif Ali (Pakistan), Janneman Malan, Liam Livingstone (England), Marques Ackerman, Gregory Mahlokwana, Aviwe Mgijima, Khwezi Gumede, Moeen Ali (England), Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan), Vernon Philander, Daniel Bedingham, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, George Linde, Sisanda Magala.

There’s an argument to be made that the Blitz have a bit of an underpowered squad, particularly in the batting department. Yet coach Ashwell Prince has forged a reputation of being a man who can work wonders with decent if sometimes limited resources. The batting might be over-reliant on Quinton de Kock and the promising Janneman Malan, but that gamble is counteracted by a potentially awesome bowling attack. Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje and Wahab Riaz in the same XI will be a treat.

PAARL ROCKS

2018: Third on log

Coach: Adi Birrell

Squad: Faf du Plessis (Proteas marquee, c), Isuru Udana (Sri Lanka, international marquee), JP Duminy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hardus Viljoen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, James Vince (England), Dwaine Pretorius, Cameron Delport, Sibonelo Makhanya, Henry Davids, Mangaliso Mosehle, Ferisco Adams, Kerwin Mungroo, Thando Ntini.

In contrast to their neighbours from Newlands, the Rocks will need all their experienced stroke-makers – Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy and Henry Davids are all over 35 – to get runs on the board, because their bowling might become thin. Hardus Viljoen’s pace and Dwaine Pretorius’ all-round canniness represents good business, though they’ll be hoping 19-year-old Thando Ntini – son of Makhaya – experiences the same type of rise as Lutho Sipamla did with the Spartans in 2018.

NELSON MANDELA BAY GIANTS

2018: Fourth on log

Coach: Eric Simons

Squad: Jon-Jon Smuts (c), Imran Tahir (Proteas marquee), Jason Roy (England, international marquee), Chris Morris, Junior Dala, Farhaan Behardien, Beuran Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Onke Nyaku, Ben Dunk (Australia), Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Nandre Burger, Dyllan Matthews.

One can never underestimate any cricket team operating from the Eastern Cape and the Giants continue that tradition with arguably the most balanced squad in this year’s tournament. Their band of big-hitters – literally all the batters are – has been shrewdly balanced with the acquisition of Farhaan Behardien. A full international attack will be a perfect foil for upcoming quicks in Akhona Mnyaka and Nandre Burger. Eric Simons’ men should be considered dark horses for success.

TSHWANE SPARTANS

2018: Fifth on log

Coach: Mark Boucher

Squad: Heinrich Klaasen (c), AB de Villiers (Proteas marquee), Tom Curran (England, international marquee), Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Theunis de Bruyn, Roelof van der Merwe, Lutho Sipamla. Pite van Biljon, Tony de Zorzi, Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), Dean Elgar, Wiaan Mulder, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Corbin Bosch, Donavon Ferreira.

Last season, the Spartans opted for experience and finished a disappointing fifth. They’ve done the same thing in 2019, but with one potentially crucial difference: this group knows Titans culture and SuperSport Park in-and-out. That should make an enormous difference. Boucher hopes the exciting trio of quicks, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi and Corbin Bosch remain fit, while Morne Morkel provides oodles of experience. The Spartans shouldn’t underperform again.

DURBAN HEAT

2018: Sixth on the log

Coach: Gary Kirsten

Squad: Dane Vilas (c), Andile Phehlukwayo (Proteas marquee), Alex Hales (England, international marquee), David Miller, Ravi Bopara (England), Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Khaya Zondo, Marco Jansen, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Malusi Siboto, Prenelan Subrayen, Wihan Lubbe, Shaun von Berg, Wesley Marshall.

Two significant off-season developments should help the Heat get over the travails of last season: the recruitment of a world-class coach in Gary Kirsten and an imposing talent like English international Alex Hales. There’s seems to be a better balance to this group, with the wiles of Kyle Abbott supporting the talent of Marco Jansen and Daryn Dupavillion well. A spinner’s trio of Keshav Maharaj, Shaun von Berg and Prenelan Subrayen adds great variety and will have value on more turning tracks. Things surely can only get better from last season.

THE INAUGURAL SEASON IN REVIEW

Highest team total: 239/3 (Jozi Stars v Tshwane Spartans)

Highest individual score: 108* (off 61 deliveries) Reeza Hendrick (Jozi Stars v Giants)

Best bowling figures: 6/20 (4 overs) Nono Pongolo (Jozi Stars v Spartans)

Most runs: 469 (strike rate 138.8) Rassie van der Dussen (Jozi Stars)

Most wickets: 20 (strike rate 10 balls per wicket) Duanne Olivier (Jozi Stars)

