SA cricket might find it’s saviour in Mzansi Super League

As the debate over the true strength of domestic cricket rages following the Proteas’ humbling Test series whitewash in India, two Proteas stalwarts have attempted to search for a light at the end of the tunnel.

And, ironically, they believe they’ve found it in the tournament that’s becoming the root of dissatisfaction with the state of local cricket: the Mzansi Super League (MSL).

Both JP Duminy and Dale Steyn – who’s still available in limited overs formats internationally – argue that the T20 tournament, thought to be a massive drain on Cricket South Africa’s wobbly finances, will increase the competitiveness of the next tier of players.

Steyn, in fact, boldly believes the MSL, only in its second year, is already gaining traction as a competitor to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“The IPL is one of those untouchable leagues because it seems like in every IPL team, they have got at least five international Indian players as well as four overseas players, so there’s a lot of high-quality international experience in the IPL teams,” said the veteran quick, who’ll be turning out for the Cape Town Blitz.

“In the MSL, you maybe get three or four (internationals), but it’s still good. From last year when we played, it didn’t feel easy so that means there is some quality.”

Duminy, the Paarl Rocks skipper, agrees.

“It’s huge for domestic cricket in South Africa. If you look back two, three or maybe even five years, domestic cricket was on a downward spiral,” he said.

“The revival of the T20 game and the model of the MSL is something I am quite excited about. You have international cricketers moulded with young talent and that’s going only going to leave us in good stead.”

That’s all fine, except, will there be enough funds to keep the tournament going in future?

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.