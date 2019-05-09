WATCH: Hat-trick for SA’s Masabata Klaas

A maiden hat-trick by Masabata Klaas coupled with Laura Wolvaardt’s 13th career half-century helped the Proteas Women deliver the perfect response after they levelled their three-match, One-Day International series with Pakistan thanks to an eight-wicket win in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

After a crushing defeat by the same margin in the opening game on Monday, the hosts turned in a strong display at Senwes Park to win with 80 deliveries to spare.

After winning the toss and bowling, the Klaas-inspired South Africans bowled out the tourists for 147, the bowler becomes only the 10th woman to ever take a hat-trick in ODI cricket.

It was also the best career return for the Botshabelo-born seamer as she beat her previous mark of 3/32 against New Zealand at Paarl in 2016/17.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.