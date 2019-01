Pakistan (75/5*) in deep trouble against SA at lunch on Day 1 at Newlands

Scoreboard:

Toss: South Africa won the toss and elected to field

Pakistan 1st innings

Imam-ul-Haqlbw b Philander 8

Fakhar Zamanc Bavuma b Steyn 1

Shan Masood not out 17

Azhar Alic Amla b Olivier 2

Asad Shafiqc Elgar b Rabada 20

Babar Azamc du Plessis b Olivier 2

Sarfraz Ahmed not out 16

Extras (b 4, lb 2, nb 1, w 2) 9

Total (5 wickets; 25 overs) 75

Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Fakhar Zaman, 4.5 ov), 2-13 (Imam-ul-Haq, 7.1 ov), 3-19 (Azhar Ali, 11.4 ov), 4-51 (Asad Shafiq, 18.3 ov), 5-54 (Babar Azam, 19.5 ov)

Bowling:

DW Steyn 6 2 16 1

VD Philander 7 2 19 1

K Rabada 6 2 15 1

D Olivier 6 2 19 2

– African News Agency (ANA)

