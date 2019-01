SA win toss and opt to field

South Africa won the toss and elected to field in the 2nd Test against Pakistan in Cape Town on Thursday.

The spinner Keshav Maharaj was dropped for the fit-again Vernon Philander in the only change n the SA team.

Teams:

South Africa: 1 Dean Elgar, 2 Aiden Markram, 3 Hashim Amla, 4 Theunis de Bruyn, 5 Faf du Plessis (capt), 6 Temba Bavuma, 7 Quinton de Kock (wk), 8 Vernon Philander, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Dale Steyn, 11 Duanne Olivier

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Shan Masood, 4 Azhar Ali, 5 Asad Shafiq, 6 Babar Azam, 7 Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wk), 8 Mohammad Amir, 9 Yasir Shah, 10 Shaheen Afridi 11 Mohammad Abbas – African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Herman Gibbs

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.