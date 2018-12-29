Centurion pitch the toughest place in the world to bat – Dean Elgar

After scoring a match-winning half-century on a tough day three pitch against Pakistan at Centurion on Friday, South Africa opener Dean Elgar admitted that it was “one of the toughest places in the world to bat”.

South Africa opener Elgar, along with Hashim Amla, steered the side to victory with a gritty partnership of 119 on a pitch featuring uneven bounce as well as prodigious seam movement.

Elgar made a round 50, while Amla shepherded the chase through with a knock of 63 not out. While the two batsmen displayed plenty of skill and character, luck had a role to play as well.

Elgar had enjoyed a reprieve when he was caught at slip by Azhar Ali off Shaheen Afridi, only for the third umpire to adjudge that the catch wasn’t clean since it appeared to make contact with the ground, thus overturning the onfield umpire’s decision.

“Fortune was on our side,” Elgar said. “We mentioned it yesterday, while we were fielding, that we need so much luck in this game actually. The wicket has obviously had a lot of favour for the bowlers, and as a batting unit, you just needed something to go your way.”

Elgar did seem to find some rhythm later in his knock, but conceded that it never got easier. “They need to triple my salary, and Aiden’s as well, because it’s hard work in South Africa,” he joked.

“It’s definitely the toughest place in the world to bat, I can vouch for that now. But that’s what makes the job so satisfying once you get through the tough times.”

In fact, Elgar even has a few bruises to show for his efforts after copping a few blows to his body. After being dismissed he watched the proceedings from the dressing room with an ice pack tending to the areas where he was struck.

Elgar said he might opt for extra protective material in the next game.

“I might have an armguard for the next game. We’ll just have to see what the wicket’s going to play like. But it’s ok. I’ve been hit there many a time in my career, and it’s never pleasant.

“I know the guys in the changeroom appreciate the work I do, and that makes it heal a little easier.” – African News Agency (ANA)

