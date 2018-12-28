South Africa beat Pakistan by six wickets in first Test

South Africa completed a dominant performance over Pakistan as the hosts coasted to a six-wicket victory on day three of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on Friday.

South Africa managed 151/4, despite a late wobble, comfortably chased down the 149 victory target.

Dean Elgar (50) and Hashim Amla (63 not out) both picked up half-centuries in a comprehensive victory to begin the three-Test series. Elgar was out just after reaching 50 ending a second-wicket partnership of 119, caught behind by Sarfraz Ahmed off the bowling of Shan Masood (1/6).

Despite a couple of quick wickets as Theunis de Bruyn (10) and captain Faf du Plessis (0) both fell cheaply, Amla and Temba Bavuma (13) were able to help South Africa over the line.

Earlier, starting their innings on day three, Aiden Markram was trapped lbw for a duck by Hasan Ali before South Africa had a run on the board.

With the ball swinging and moving off the bowler-friendly pitch, Elgar and Amla successfully negotiated a tricky morning session.

Elgar was also struck on the body during morning play, but remained resolute at the crease.

The second Test begins in Cape Town on January 3.

Result: South Africa won by six wickets

Toss: Pakistan

Pakistan first innings 181

South Africa innings 223

Pakistan second innings 190

South Africa second innings (target 149)

D Elgar c Sarfraz Ahmed b Shan Masood 50

A Markram lbw b Hasan Ali 0

H Amla not out 63

T de Bruyn c Sarfraz Ahmed b Yasir Shah 10

F du Plessis c Hasan Ali b Shaheen Shah Afridi 0

T Bavuma not out 13

Extras: 15 (b 4, lb 5, w 6)

Total: 151/4 (50.4 Overs)

Fall of wicket: 1-0 (AK Markram, 1.2 ov), , 2-119 (D Elgar, 41.3 ov), 3-136 (TB de Bruyn, 46.1 ov), 4-137 (F du Plessis, 47.2 ov)

Bowling

Mohammad Amir 12-5-24-0

Hasan Ali 13-6-39-1

Shaheen Shah Afridi 15-1-53-1 (2w)

Yasir Shah 7.4-1-20-1

Shan Masood 3-1-6-1

