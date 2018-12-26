 
Cricket 26.12.2018 09:54 am

Pakistan win toss and bat, Steyn itching for SA record

ANA
Fast bowler Dale Steyn needs one more wicket to become South Africa's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. AFP/File/MARCO LONGARI

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat in the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Temba Bavuma passed a late fitness test and takes his place in the batting lineup, while Duanne Olivier features in the bowling attack.

Veteran Dale Steyn, with 421 wickets in the format, needs just one wicket to become SA’s leading wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (capt), Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi- African News Agency (ANA)

