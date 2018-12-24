Proteas opener Elgar stoked to play Boxing Day Test at his home ground

Dean Elgar can vividly remember watching the traditional Boxing Day Test as a kid, which is why he is thrilled that, this year, it takes place at his home ground: SuperSport Park Centurion.

The Proteas opening batsman said the occasion is very special, given the time of year, and he and the rest of the South African team can’t wait to turn out on the Highveld in the opening Test against Pakistan.

“It’s an exciting time of year, and we have a good record of late at Centurion,” said Elgar.

“The Boxing Day Test is something you watch as a kid, so to have it on your home ground, in familiar conditions, is really special.”

The occasion itself is a festive one, and Elgar anticipated plenty of merriment when Pakistan roll into town.

“Test matches up here are always well supported,” he said.

“The weather is usually good and there is a decent pitch, so we all eagerly await the 26th.”

Elgar also pointed out that teams from the sub-continent are yet to get to grips with the surfaces provided up north, which plays into the Proteas’ hands.

“A lot of subcontinent teams don’t like playing here because of the pace and bounce, so that is something we can exploit,” said Elgar.

“We have a good record here, and we love playing here.”

The squad the Proteas have named sees a few changes, namely in the bowling line-up.

The miserly Vernon Philander is missing and so, too, is Lungi Ngidi, who is nursing a knee injury.

“It is disappointing not to have Vern and Lungi, but it is a massive opportunity for the other guys,” Elgar pointed out.

“Duanne Olivier has done very well in the MSL (Mzansi Super League), and teams don’t like the extra pace he has.”

Injuries notwithstanding, the Proteas still have some potent firepower to call upon when the two teams collide on Boxing Day.

Kagiso Rabada’s ability is world-renowned, while Dale Steyn is on the verge of a national Test wickets record.

“He’s one away, so I’m pretty sure he will get it during the five days,” Elgar said of the swing merchant.

As for the visitors, they too have an excellent bowling line-up.

On their day, Pakistan can be a handful, and Elgar cannot wait to get out in the middle.

“They do have a strong bowling unit, but their batting unit looks like something we can exploit.

“It should be a tough battle against their bowlers,” the left-hander added.

– African News Agency (ANA)

