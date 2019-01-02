After the demise of Budler, SA have only seven world boxing champs

With Hekkie Budler losing his WBA belt on the last day of 2018 in Macao, China, there are now only seven South African world champions, with Zolani Tete (WBO) and Moruti Mthalane (IBF) the only South Africa fighters to hold a belt from one of the major organisations.

The other belt holders are IBO, Kevin Lerena (cruiserweight), Thulani Mbenge (welterweight), Gideon Buthelezi (super-flyweight), Simpiwe Konkco (minimumweight) and WBU, Xolisani Ndongeni (lightweight).

For many years fighters like Brian Mitchell, Welcome Ncita, Vuyani Bungu, Dingaan Thobela, Gerrie Coetzee, Mbulelo Botile, Masibulele “Hawk” Makepula, Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala, Corrie Sanders, Malcolm Klassen, Cassius Baloyi, Thulani “Sugarboy” Malinga and a number of others have held titles from one or other of the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF organisations.

From January 2011 to December 2017, South African fighters made claim to 39 world titles.

Of these 39 world titles only the undermentioned were for one of the major organizations.

Takalani Ndlovu (IBF junior-featherweight), Jeffrey Mathebula (IBF junior-featherweight), Simphiwe Vetyeka (WBA featherweight), Hekkie Budler (elevated to WBA “super” minimumweight champion, May 20, 2018 and won WBA, IBF and The Ring magazine light-flyweight belts, and elevated to WBA “super” light-flyweight champion), and Zolani Tete (wins interim WBO bantamweight title and then elevated to full champion on April 26, 2017).

The local promoters, unfortunately, cannot stage title fights in South Africa involving the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF due to the high cost of these titles and also the cost of importing top-rated world fighters to South Africa, because of the rand value against the dollar and the pound.

South African fighters have an illustrious history in world title action since Willie Smith outpointed Teddy Baldock over 15 rounds on October 6, 1927, at the Royal Albert Hall, in Kensington, London, to claim the British version of the world bantamweight title; and on May 31, 1950 when Vic Toweel beat Manuel Ortiz on points over 15 rounds at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg, for the undisputed world bantamweight title and become the only South African to be recognised as a universal world champion, with all the others fighters since holding only a portion or version of a world title.

To date, there have been 577 world title fights involving a South African with 82 champions and 148 world titles. Some champions have held more than one world title.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.