Tough assignments for SA boxers Budler and Mthalane in China

They will defend their belts against Japanese opponents Hiroto Kyoguchi and Masahiro Sakamoto at the Wynn Palace Cotai in Macao, China on Monday.

SuperSport 9 will cross to Asia at 9.30am on Sunday.

Budler who has a record of 32-3; 10 won the IBF, WBA and Ring magazine light-flyweight belts in his most recent fight which is unprecedented in the history of South African boxing and was elevated to the WBA “super” junior-flyweight champion.

He had previously been elevated to the WBA “super” minimumweight champion in January 2016. He also has the distinction of being the first and only South African to be listed as a “super” champion and then beyond his dreams being recognised as a “super” champion in a second weight division, when he was elevated the WBA “super” junior-flyweight champion after his victory over Ryoichi Taguchi in May 2018.

Kyoguchi, 25, who has a record of 11-0; 8 since making his pro debut in April 2016, is an outstanding fighter and won the IBF minimumweight belt in July 2017 with a unanimous points decision over Jose Argumedo (20-3-1), and then made successful defences against Carlos Buitrago (tko 8) and Vince Paras (pts 12).

In September this year, he relinquished the belt and had his first fight in the junior-flyweight class against Tibo Monabesa (18-0-2), winning on a fourth round technical knockout.

At 30-years-old Budler who made his professional debut in July 2007 is described as a grizzled veteran and technically a flawed fighter by some boxing pundits.

However, despite this he has tremendous fighting spiritand keeps up the pressure from unorthodox angles throughout the fight.

Kyoguchi who is the WBA No. 1 is a strong and aggressive fighter with speed and outstanding combination punches on the inside.

The odds are stacked against Budler who could battle to retain his belt.

The other major organisation champions are, WBA “regular” Carlos Canizales, WBC, Ken Shiro, IBF, Felix Alavarado and WBO, Angel Acosta.

Mthalane, meanwhile, 36-2; 24 makes the first defence of his IBF flyweight belt against number 14-ranked, unheralded Masahiro Sakamoto 13-1; 9.

The 36-year-old Mthalane has been fighting as a pro since December 2000 and made his pro debut at the age of 18.

The only losses in his career have come against Nkqubela Gwazela (l tko 10) and Nonito Donaire (l tko 6) in a challenge for the IBF and IBO flyweight belts.

In July this year Mthalane made hard work of winning the vacant IBF belt with a points decision over eight-fight novice Muhammad Waseem, after taking a count in the 11th round.

The 27-year-old challenger Sakamoto is an unknown on the world scene and the only recognisable fighter on his record is his losing fight to Sho Kimura, who has just lost his WBO flyweight belt to Kosei Tanaka in September this year.

Technically Sakamoto is not a good fighter but is a hard worker and could extend the ageing Mthalane through 12 hard rounds.

The other main organisation flyweight champions are, WBA, Artem Dalakian, WBC, Cristofer Rosales and WBO, Kosei Tanaka.

Also on this triple-header is a clash for the vacant WBO junior-bantamweight belt between Filipino Donnie Nietas 41-1-5, 23 and Japan’s Kazuto Ioka 23-1; 13.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.