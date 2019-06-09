Steyn banks R1.2m with record-breaking Comrades Marathon victory

South Africa’s Gerda Steyn won R1.2m with her record-breaking up-run victory in the Comrades Marathon from Durban to Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Steyn stopped the clock in 5 hours 58 minutes 53 seconds, smashing the up-run record over 10 minutes faster than the 6:09:23 of Russian Elena Nurgalieva in 2004.

The 29-year-old’s hefty payday comprised a first prize of R500,000 plus a R500,000 incentive for breaking the up-run record; in addition to the prize for the first South African which was another R200,000.

Steyn was also an incredible 18:48 ahead of second-placed Alexandra Morozova of Russia.

“I can’t believe it. I can’t even feel my legs at the moment,” Steyn said.

“I feel blessed and grateful for my race today.

“Last year I was so focussed on my plan, and this year I took it the way I felt, and when I realised the record was on I knew that’s where my race was really starting.

“I gave it my all and left everything on the road.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

