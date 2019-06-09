Athletics 9.6.2019 08:37 pm

Steyn banks R1.2m with record-breaking Comrades Marathon victory

ANA
Gerda Steyn can be seen celebrating her win after crossing the finish line, breaking the record for the first woman runner to complete the comrades marathon in under six hours, 9 June 2019, Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Gerda Steyn can be seen celebrating her win after crossing the finish line, breaking the record for the first woman runner to complete the comrades marathon in under six hours, 9 June 2019, Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Steyn was also an incredible 18:48 ahead of second-placed Alexandra Morozova of Russia.

South Africa’s Gerda Steyn won R1.2m with her record-breaking up-run victory in the Comrades Marathon from Durban to Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Steyn stopped the clock in 5 hours 58 minutes 53 seconds, smashing the up-run record over 10 minutes faster than the 6:09:23 of Russian Elena Nurgalieva in 2004.

The 29-year-old’s hefty payday comprised a first prize of R500,000 plus a R500,000 incentive for breaking the up-run record; in addition to the prize for the first South African which was another R200,000.

Steyn was also an incredible 18:48 ahead of second-placed Alexandra Morozova of Russia.

“I can’t believe it. I can’t even feel my legs at the moment,” Steyn said.

“I feel blessed and grateful for my race today.

“Last year I was so focussed on my plan, and this year I took it the way I felt, and when I realised the record was on I knew that’s where my race was really starting.

“I gave it my all and left everything on the road.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
ANC congratulates Comrades Marathon winners 9.6.2019
The 2019 Comrades Marathon in pictures 9.6.2019
LIVE: Comrades Marathon 2019 9.6.2019


 


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition