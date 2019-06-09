ANC congratulates Comrades Marathon winners

The African National Congress has congratulated South African runner Edward Mothibi for winning the 94th Comrades Marathon on Sunday, an up-run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg this year.

“Our hats also go to Bongumusa Mthembu who finished second and Gerda Steyn who came third and was the first woman to reach the finishing line,”ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said in a statement.

These top three achievers epitomised the true spirit and attributes of the Comrades Marathon. Under the theme ”Sizonqoba – Together We Triumph”, the Comrades Marathon embodied the attributes and characteristics of dedication and perseverance.

Consistent with the values and spirit of the Comrades Marathon, there were no losers on Sunday. All participants at this year’s marathon were winners for demonstrating endurance as well as capacity to overcome obstacles and stay on course despite formidable odds.

The ANC commended organisers of the Comrades Marathon and all participants for once again successfully staging one of Africa’s most prestigious sporting events, Mabe said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

