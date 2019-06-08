Zikalala wishes Comrades Marathon runners well for Sunday’s race

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has conveyed well wishes to all athletes participating in the 94th Comrades Marathon from Durban to Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

This year’s marathon is an up-run, starting from the Durban City Hall at 5.30am and ending at Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg.

”The Comrades Marathon, which draws over 20,000 entrants from different parts of South Africa and across the globe, is an iconic and oldest ultra-marathon that tests endurance, tenacity, character, and builds lasting bonds of friendship” Zikalala said on Saturday.

”On behalf of the provincial government and all the people of KwaZulu-Natal, I would like to wish all runners the very best of luck and I urge our people to give morale boosting support and provide refreshments to the participants along the 89km route. I am confident that this will, once again, be an exhilarating event,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal’s continued support for the Comrades Marathon was part of government’s commitment to ensuring that this event, which injected millions of rand into the provincial economy, continued to maintain its unique legacy.

“The Comrades Marathon is a unique and valuable event which both promotes our province as a leisure and events destination, but also advocates for healthy living,” Zikalala said.

Zikalala will be at the finish line at the Scottsville Racecourse to receive and hand over prizes to the top ten finishers.

– African News Agency (ANA)

