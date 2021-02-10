De Kock and Proteas captaincy: ‘We need a smart decision, not an emotional one’

Ken Borland

And while top-order batsman Aiden Markram says he'd enjoy a leadership role, his first job is to score runs for the team.

A free-scoring, run-plundering Quinton de Kock is what all Proteas fans want and there is no doubt coach Mark Boucher is on the same page, but he said he is not sure whether the captaincy is adversely affecting the batting of one of South Africa’s key men.

De Kock has been loaded with the Test captaincy as well as being the wicketkeeper and skipper in the other two international formats, but his ODI average is a thoroughly decent 38.12 since taking charge and his T20 form has actually improved markedly, his average as captain soaring from 27.71 to 41.60.

But the initial impression is that the Test captaincy is a bridge too far as he has scored just 74 runs in the six innings he has batted in his four Tests as skipper, way below the top-class standards he has achieved in recent years. There have been times, especially in Pakistan, where De Kock’s head has not looked in the game.

“It’s difficult to answer whether the captaincy is affecting Quinny’s batting but all batsmen go through periods when they’re not scoring many runs,” Boucher said after the final day of the Pakistan Test series, on which De Kock was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

“It’s just unfortunate that he’s the captain as well. Maybe it has affected him, it’s difficult to say yes or no. The big thing though is that everything is highlighted when you are captain and he is obviously suffering from a lack of form.

“We will have discussions when we get home about the way forward. We have a bit of time now before our next Test series and we need to make smart decisions and not emotional ones.

“But given that we now have a break from Test cricket, the time is probably now if we want to appoint someone else permanently because it would give them a few months to make their way into the job.”

Aiden Markram is probably now at the head of the pack to take over, having topped the SA batting averages in Pakistan and scored the most runs on either side. But the 26-year-old said the captaincy is not something he is chasing and he still feels like he has to cement his place in the Test side.

“We’ve only played four Tests this season so that doesn’t really allow you to think very differently about your place in the team. I would naturally enjoy the captaincy, but it’s not something I’m giving too much time to in terms of thinking about it. Ultimately my job is to score runs and win games and that’s my focus. I’m taking my cricket day by day,” Markram said.

Temba Bavuma, who averaged 50.40 this Test season, and Rassie van der Dussen, who has been solid if unspectacular at number three in the order, are also in the running, while Dean Elgar, highly respected for his tenacious qualities and assured of his place in the team, is also a frontrunner.

