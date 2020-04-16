South African Sport 16.4.2020 12:42 pm

Hendricks hits back: ‘Sascoc board should be dissolved’

Wesley Botton
Barry Hendricks. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

At a board meeting on Wednesday, Sascoc’s acting president was suspended, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Embattled administrator Barry Hendricks has lashed out at the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board, calling for the executive to be temporarily disbanded.

At a board meeting on Wednesday, Hendricks was suspended as Sascoc’s acting president, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Hitting back in a letter to Sascoc members, however, Hendricks called for the board to be dissolved, and for an independent administrator to be appointed to lead the umbrella body until elections had been held.

While he believed they had made some progress in various areas this year, Hendricks claimed there was ongoing conflict between board members and Sascoc was on the brink of a financial collapse which was expected to affect staff salaries and funding for athletes.

“It is unfortunately clear that the Sascoc board is still failing in its duties and responsibilities, and in my mind is incapable of self-correcting on its own,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks had been accused of attempting to block the nomination of Tennis SA board member Ntambi Ravele for the vacant Sascoc president’s position.

Elections for the post, which were scheduled to be held on March 28, had been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus lockdown

