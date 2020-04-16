Another hurdle as Sascoc suspends acting president

Still trying to find its feet after a ministerial investigation found the organisation’s executive was “dysfunctional”, the SA Sports

Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) faces further controversy following the suspension of its acting president.

At a board meeting on Wednesday, the Sascoc board placed Barry Hendricks on a leave of absence with immediate effect, pending the

outcome of an investigation.

He was replaced as the Olympic body’s acting president by Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana.

“Mr Hendricks has been informed not to engage the membership, board, management and staff until the investigation is concluded,” Sascoc said in a statement.

Hendricks had been accused of attempting to “block” the nomination of Tennis SA board member Ntambi Ravele for the vacant Sascoc president’s position, after former executive head Gideon Sam had stepped down last year due to the 70-year age limit placed on the umbrella body’s board.

Last month, Skhosana had also alleged that he was being blocked in his run for the Sascoc president’s seat after he and provincial rugby

administrator Jerry Segwaba had been removed from the list of nominees, with Skhosana and Segwaba allegedly failing to submit all the required documents.

The Sascoc elections, which were scheduled to be held on March 28, had been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Comment from Hendricks has been sought and will be added once received.

