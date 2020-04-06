Fighting Covid-19: SA’s sport stars share their views

Along with many of their compatriots, South Africa’s top sports stars have had to put their careers on hold during the 21-day national lockdown, as the country joins the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what some of them have had to say about the ongoing situation as international sport remains indefinitely suspended.

Victor Lange, who has since been cleared after becoming the first professional golfer to test positive for coronavirus:

“Since that initial rush, I’ve gotten into a bit of a routine. I work out each day, doing the same thing a bunch of buddies who are professional golfers are also doing. At the end of our workouts, we all have to do a little video that we post which proves that we did it. In between, I’ve also been getting a lot of rest.”

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx, who has been stranded in Japan along with Bok centre Damian de Allende and lock RG Snyman after the domestic league was called off:

“The plan is for all of the remaining South Africans to travel back together on the next available flight. At the moment it’s looking like we could travel home on 16 or 17 April, and hopefully that comes through. It’s hard to be away from family at a time like this, but there’s not much you can do.”

National 100m sprint record holder Akani Simbine on the one-year postponement of the Olympic Games:

“I’m happy because this has been a year of uncertainty and we can’t really get the right training in with all the disturbances we’ve had around the coronavirus, but I’m also pretty sad about it because this was the year we were all building up to, at the end of the four-year cycle, and now we have to wait another year. That wasn’t part of our plans, but now we need to change around and make sure we are ready for next year.”

SA men’s tennis No 1 Lloyd Harris on the cancellation of Wimbledon:

“It’s very sad news that Wimbledon has been cancelled, as well as the whole season building up to that, but it is out of our control at this point and we must look at the bigger picture. It is important for all of us to stay safe, stay healthy and stay at home.”

Bafana Bafana midfielder Dean Furman on the SuperSport United team retaining fitness during the lockdown:

“We’ve all received our own individual maintenance programmes and that will help us keep a base level of fitness, but it is going to be up to us as individuals to keep ourselves ticking over.”

Springbok Sevens captain Siviwe Soyizwapi on his indoor training programme:

“I am making use of the space at home and I can definitely maintain my fitness. I will not be as strong, but I will definitely be at a good level to be able to get back on track as soon as life gets back to normal.”

Road cyclist Nic Dlamini, who is training under isolation in the Netherlands after recovering from a broken arm:

“I’m still super motivated and I really can’t wait to get back on the starting line and get to race and put up a good show.”

World 400m sprint record holder Wayde van Niekerk offers fellow South Africans a message of support:

“We just need to stay healthy now and focus on not spreading the virus. Let’s try and consider each other, try and isolate and stay indoors as much and as well as possible so we can put this scary stage of our lives behind us. Let’s use this as a reminder that life is short and it is not to be taken for granted. Let’s reflect on our goals and dreams for the future and use this time to invest in ourselves.”

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s message to his team, and the nation:

“We as a team and as individuals have a responsibility to make sure we stay in shape and that we look after ourselves. Obviously we have to oblige by the rules that have been set out by our President and the country’s leaders. We have to be locked down but we also have to make sure that we use our resources to maintain our fitness and conditioning. When the day does come that Covid-19 is finished we have to be prepared and ready to play and perform.”

Banyana Banyana strike Andisiwe Mgcoyi, who is in self-isolation in Albania where she plays for Apolonia Football Club:

“Listen, respect, and most of all take responsibility by heeding to the President’s request (to stay under lockdown) and we will all come out winners. Let us turn a negative into a positive.”

Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya suggests a way to make use of the circumstances:

“This entire lockdown I get to work on my mental strength, which I last did when I was 18 years old. It makes it over a decade since then. So fix your mind in this period.”

Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn on being cooped up at his house in Kommetjie:

“I’m a bit bored but it’s not too bad at the moment. I very rarely get to spend this much time at home, being forced to just relax and chill, but I think by the third week I’ll be going absolutely crazy, mental! At least I can sit outside and look at the ocean.”

IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin Lerena offers some dieting advice while training under lockdown:

“Increase proteins and reduce carbs, and try work towards that calorie deficit if you are looking to lose weight. If you want to maintain, then a balanced diet for 21 days is good enough.”

Four-time Olympic swimming medallist Chad le Clos offers some health tips:

“Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds and social distancing is important, and stay at home. Let’s beat this together, South Africa. Let’s stay strong and come out stronger on the other side.”

Olympic road cyclist Louis Meintjes, who has been showing off his baking skills while in self-isolation at his European base in Andorra:

“It’s not been too bad, really. A lot of hours on Zwift, lots of time to reorganise the house, sort out things and clean all those things that you never really find the time for. I’ve been keeping in contact with family and friends, and it’s not ideal, but I’m still coping pretty well.”

