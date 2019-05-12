Stormers bosses back team to deliver in the home run

The current Stormers management has received the full backing of the WP Rugby Board as the team enters the home stretch of the 2019 Vodacom Super Rugby campaign.

With five matches to play until the play-offs, four of which will be at home at Newlands, the Stormers are still well within range of the knock-out phase of the competition.

Having met with Robbie Fleck during the current bye week, the WP Rugby Board of Directors are backing the Stormers Head Coach to get the results required in the next few weeks to ensure the team is firmly in the play-off mix this season.

Fleck’s charges have lost just one game at Newlands this season and will be aiming to build on that record as they face the likes of the Crusaders, Highlanders, Sunwolves and Cell C Sharks on home soil.

Western Province Rugby Group CEO Paul Zacks said that now is the time for all stakeholders to stand together and back the team management and players, as the Board has done.

“Rugby is a game of inches and there have been some frustrating results this season from the Stormers where the rub of the green has not gone our way, but we all need to give them our full support as we get closer to the play-offs.

“We have seen some inspirational stories in the UEFA Champions League in recent weeks, with both Liverpool and Tottenham producing epic comebacks which show what is achievable if all stakeholders are aligned. There is no reason, with all the quality we have in our playing and coaching group, that the Stormers cannot emulate those performances this season,” he said.

Chairman of the WP Rugby Board of Directors Dr Johan van de Merwe said that the supporters are key to the success of the Stormers this season.

“We know that we have fantastic players, great coaches and the best supporters in the world. The Board of Directors has shown faith in the coaching staff and with the support of the Newlands Faithful we can all drive this team to achieve great things this season,” he said.

Western Province Rugby Football Union President Zelt Marais said that the Newlands family will rally behind the Stormers.

“I would like to urge everyone to follow the lead of the Board and show why they are known as the Newlands Faithful.

“Let’s all come together and show the world why our fans are known for their passion and loyalty,” he said.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.