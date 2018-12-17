Le Clos is the world’s best male swimmer … again

South African sports star Chad le Clos has again been voted as Male Swimmer of the Year by FINA, the world-governing body.

This was announced at the end of the recent FINA World Swimming short course Championships in Hangzhou, China.

Hungarian Katinka Hosszu was voted as the best female swimmer.

This is the second time the Durban-born Le Clos has won the accolade which he also took in 2014.

During this year the best moment for Le Clos came at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where he reigned supreme in his butterfly races with gold and also took bronze as part of South Africa’s 4x100m medley relay.

At the recent World short course Championship he won gold in the 100m butterfly as well as silvers in the 50m and 200m butterfly.

