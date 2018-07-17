Cyril strikes again with a surprise call to Kevin Anderson

First it was Beast Mtawarira, now it’s Kevin Anderson.

South Africa’s leading tennis player on Tuesday revealed to Jacaranda FM that he’d received a personal call from President Cyril Ramaphosa before last weekend’s Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic.

And he simply loved the gesture.

“I spoke to our president right before the match. He said that the whole country was proud and behind me and to just give it my best shot,” Anderson told the Gauteng-based radio station.

“I really appreciated the call.”

However, Ramaphosa’s words of encouragement was just a small chunk of the massive support he received in general.

“The support I’ve had has been amazing right across the board, from people here in London to other athletes in South Africa,” Anderson said.

“It wasn’t meant to be in the final, but the positives I can take from the whole two weeks are immense. I have a lot of belief in my game.”