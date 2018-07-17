 
Tennis 17.7.2018 10:03 am

Cyril strikes again with a surprise call to Kevin Anderson

Sport Staff
South Africa's Kevin Anderson celebrates after beating Switzerland's Roger Federer 2-6, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 13-11 in their men's singles quarter-finals match on the ninth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

South Africa's Kevin Anderson celebrates after beating Switzerland's Roger Federer 2-6, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 13-11 in their men's singles quarter-finals match on the ninth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

The President likes chatting to high-profile local athletes who are flying the flag high…

First it was Beast Mtawarira, now it’s Kevin Anderson.

South Africa’s leading tennis player on Tuesday revealed to Jacaranda FM that he’d received a personal call from President Cyril Ramaphosa before last weekend’s Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic.

And he simply loved the gesture.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ramaphosa’s surprise call to Beast Mtawarira

“I spoke to our president right before the match. He said that the whole country was proud and behind me and to just give it my best shot,” Anderson told the Gauteng-based radio station.

“I really appreciated the call.”

However, Ramaphosa’s words of encouragement was just a small chunk of the massive support he received in general.

“The support I’ve had has been amazing right across the board, from people here in London to other athletes in South Africa,” Anderson said.

“It wasn’t meant to be in the final, but the positives I can take from the whole two weeks are immense. I have a lot of belief in my game.”

