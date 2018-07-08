Kevin Anderson wants to achieve two firsts at Wimbledon

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson said on Sunday it was always a great feeling getting through to the second week at Wimbledon after beating German Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets in the round of 16 on Friday.

“One of my first goals was try and take it a step further and reach the quarters. In order to do that, you need to put yourself in the round of 16.

“So I have done that so far, so I’m definitely looking forward to the opportunity on Monday of playing Gaël Monfils.

“I have played Gaël a few times. As you know, I haven’t beaten him before but I haven’t played him on the grass. It will be an interesting adjustment to see what happens.

“I feel like on other surfaces he does such a great job of retrieving, absorbing pace very well. He stands quite far back behind the baseline but I feel it’s a little tougher to do on grass.

“I think the way I have been playing, the way I have been approaching my game, I really need to be focusing on that. If I do that, I’m going to give myself the best chance of winning. I don’t think I need to make that big of a change playing him.”

Talking in general, Anderson said that he feels he has pushed through to another level. “Even though I’m 32, I still feel like my best tennis is ahead of me.

“I work very hard in order to get there, and I feel like I’m making strides in that area.”