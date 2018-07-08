 
menu
Tennis 8.7.2018 03:10 pm

Kevin Anderson wants to achieve two firsts at Wimbledon

ANA
South Africa's Kevin Anderson celebrates after beating Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 in their men's singles third round match on the fifth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

South Africa's Kevin Anderson celebrates after beating Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 in their men's singles third round match on the fifth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

The lanky power-server comes up against France’s Gael Monfils in the fourth round of the Grand Slam tournament.

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson said on Sunday it was always a great feeling getting through to the second week at Wimbledon after beating German Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets in the round of 16 on Friday.

“One of my first goals was try and take it a step further and reach the quarters. In order to do that, you need to put yourself in the round of 16.

“So I have done that so far, so I’m definitely looking forward to the opportunity on Monday of playing Gaël Monfils.

“I have played Gaël a few times. As you know, I haven’t beaten him before but I haven’t played him on the grass. It will be an interesting adjustment to see what happens.

“I feel like on other surfaces he does such a great job of retrieving, absorbing pace very well. He stands quite far back behind the baseline but I feel it’s a little tougher to do on grass.

“I think the way I have been playing, the way I have been approaching my game, I really need to be focusing on that. If I do that, I’m going to give myself the best chance of winning. I don’t think I need to make that big of a change playing him.”

Talking in general, Anderson said that he feels he has pushed through to another level. “Even though I’m 32, I still feel like my best tennis is ahead of me.

“I work very hard in order to get there, and I feel like I’m making strides in that area.”

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.