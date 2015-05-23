Stormers score vital win over Rebels

Although they pushed the Lions out to second spot, but the Stormers will rue not securing that vital fourth try after already scoring their third try seven minutes after the break, while they were well in demand at 18-7 up at the break.

To the Rebels’ credit they cut the Stormers lead to 18-10 barely a minute after the break through flyhalf Jack Debreczeni’s penalty – but it wouldn’t take long for the Stormers to open up a gap of 16 points.

In the 44th minute Stormers flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis scored another penalty to increase the gap to 21-10 but it was really the second try of rightwing Dillyn Leyds in the 47th minute to take the wind out of the Rebels’ sails and at 28-10 it was all but over.

In the 56th minute the Rebels scored their second try by wing Tom English to narrow the difference to 28-15 but once again it was Catrakilis who scored a another penalty to open up more daylight at 31-15.

The Stormers however were made to work much harder in the first half and it was only a superb piece of individual brilliance by Leyds who ensured the Stormers a halftime 18-7 lead against a determined Rebels outfit.

The Stormers were only leading 13-7 on the stroke of halftime when Leyds pounced on an attempted attack from the Rebels a few meters from their goal line to give the home side some breathing space at the break.

Earlier Catrakilis gave the homeside a 3-0 lead after five minutes after an hectic opening period where the Rebels spearheaded by captain Scott Higginbotham didn’t give the homeside an inch and gave them a physical answer on defence.

In the 24th minute the Stormers finally found some space for the impressive centre Damian de Allende to score the opening try of the match in the 24th minute and with Catrakilis making no mistake with the conversion it opened up a 10 lead.

The Rebels however came to play and after a quick clean-out inside the Stormers’ 22 they created the space out wide for big centre Dom Shipperley to dive over in the corner and with fullback Mike Harris converting the difficult conversion they narrowed the gap to just 10-7.