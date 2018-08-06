Lions lose yet another stalwart

English Premiership side Bath have signed South African prop Jacques van Rooyen from Super Rugby finalists the Lions.

The 31-year-old started the Super Rugby final in Christchurch on Saturday, when the Lions suffered a 37-18 defeat to the Crusaders.

Van Rooyen has made more than 60 appearances for the Johannesburg-based Lions, making his debut four years ago.

He will enhance Bath’s front-row strength and competition for the loosehead position after they lost England hopeful Beno Obano to an injury earlier this year that could see him miss the entire 2018-19 campaign.

“We are really pleased to bring someone in of Jacques’ calibre in time for the new season,” Bath rugby director Todd Blackadder told the club’s official website.

“He has proven himself in Super Rugby and will bring a great deal to the squad, both at the set-piece and with ball in hand.”

Van Rooyen’s partner-in-crime in the scrum, Ruan Dreyer, has signed for Gloucester.