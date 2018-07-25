Warren Whiteley reveals his geeky side

Most rugby players just want to play the game.

But then there’s exceptions like Warren Whiteley.

The Lions skipper is the first guy in recent memory who’s actually excited about how the game is going to be played, specifically Saturday’s Super Rugby semifinal against the Waratahs at Ellis Park.

“Tactically it is going to be quite interesting to see what they do in those first 20 minutes,” said Whiteley.

“I’m quite excited to play this weekend.”

There’s a reason for that.

The Lions are one of the better set-piece teams in the tournament this season, especially in terms of their lineouts.

Yet last week’s dismantling of the Jaguares scrum will also have the Waratahs worried.

“They probably don’t want to kick out this week‚ I assume,” said Whiteley.

“They’ll want to keep the ball in play. They don’t want line-outs and they don’t want scrums this weekend.”

What the Lions should be wary of though is allowing their Aussie opponents to flourish with ball-in-hand.

“When they get front foot ball they’ll be dangerous as well as from kick receipts. They will counter,” said Whiteley.