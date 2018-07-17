The positions the Bulls need to invest money in

This past weekend, Bulls coach John Mitchell presented his updated vision to the union’s board and it understood to have issued an ultimatum: invest or I leave.

The former All Blacks mentor has a contract in place until 2019 and has not signed an offer to stay on for a further two years.

Even in a tight economic environment, Mitchell isn’t playing around – he wants high-quality reinforcements.

We take a look at the areas that require the most fortification.

FULLBACK

Warrick Gelant has been a standout performer for Mitchell in the No 15 jersey but the Bulls mentor is quite keen to explore the exciting 23-year-old at centre.

Should that become a more permanent arrangement, the men from Loftus have enough depth in the position.

Manie Libbok and Divan Rossouw are both adept as the last men on defence, while the experienced Marnitz Boshoff was excellent there previously for the Lions.

Verdict: Keep the purse zipped.

WING

This is a fairly versatile position for the Bulls.

They have an established combination in Travis Ismaiel and Jamba Ulengo with Rossouw and Johnny Kotze having performer reasonably well when required to deputise.

A classy, established recruit though would come in handy.

Verdict: Open the purse.

Potential recruit: The versatile Lionel Mapoe.

CENTRE

Mitchell bemoaned having to overplay his Springbok star Jesse Kriel because of a lack of depth and was also robbed of the services of regular skipper Burger Odendaal for a large chunk of the tournament.

Mapoe, who also covers wing, has been previously mentioned as an option but the Bulls probably need another option too.

There’s talk of negotiations with a current Blitzboks star … and he would fit Mitchell’s template.

Verdict: Open the purse.

Potential recruit(s): Lionel Mapoe, Dylan Sage.

FLYHALF

A position of rare depth for Mitchell.

There’s not much to be said about Handre Pollard – he’s the No 1 Bok flyhalf after all – while Libbok has impressed with the glimpses he’s shown.

Boshoff is a steady performer to keep in the background and Tuks star Tinus de Beer is signed till 2019.

Maybe it’s better to see how the rookies perform in the Currie Cup before making a purchase decision.

Verdict: Keep the purse zipped.

SCRUMHALF

Another jersey where Mitchell won’t be nursing any headaches.

Ivan van Zyl and Embrose Papier have become Springboks in 2018 and have developed an effective Lions-type vibe, where Ross Cronje and Faf de Klerk complemented each other well as competition.

Andre Warner is a decent backup.

Verdict: Keep the purse zipped.

LOOSE FORWARD

Except for the fact that injuries cut a swathe in these positions for the Bulls, there’s also a suspicion that the men from Loftus lack proven class here.

It’s little wonder that some big names are being mentioned as reinforcements.

Ruan Steenkamp’s long-term injury was a pity as he was being touted as one of the potential heroes of the 2018 campaign while everyone is familiar with Marco van Staden’s meteoric rise.

Thembelani Bholi has grown but the rest of the group either stagnated or didn’t meet Mitchell’s standards.

The Cheetahs’ Paul ‘Tier’ Schoeman has already been signed and could become a good option.

Verdict: Open the purse.

Potential recruit(s): Duane Vermeulen, Cyle Brink

LOCKS

Lood de Jager, RG Snyman and Jason Jenkins are all Springbok locks.

Hendre Stassen is the type of enforcer you’d want in a No 4 lock and Aston Fortuin and Ruben van Heerden are inexperienced but promising.

Depth is not a problem.

Verdict: Keep the purse zipped.

HOOKERS

Adriaan Strauss’ retirement leaves the Bulls with a massive hole.

Jaco Visagie and Edgar Marutlulle have been mediocre at best but there’s a lot of hope being invested in former Junior Bok Johan Grobbelaar, who reminds many of Akker van der Merwe.

But it’s undeniable that an experienced, reliable recruit is required.

Verdict: Open the purse.

Potential recruit: Robbie Coetzee.

PROPS

This is arguably the Bulls’ biggest headache.

If Mitchell’s grand game-plan is going to come to full fruition, the Bulls are going to need a stable platform, especially at the scrums and collisions.

Lizo Gqoboka and Trevor Nyakane represent the cornerstone of the Bulls’ assault in this regard but they’re injury-prone.

A big-name Springbok is being targeted in the tighthead position but we’d suggest another Bok at loosehead.

Whether the Sharks will be keen to do business is a stumble block though.

Verdict: Throw money!

Potential recruit(s): Frans Malherbe, Coenie Oosthuizen.