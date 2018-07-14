Sharks sneak into Super Rugby playoffs

The Sharks clinched a 20-10 win over the Jaguares in Durban on Saturday to book a place in the knockout stage of Super Rugby.

Before kick-off, factors had already gone the way of the Sharks when the Highlanders claimed a win over the Rebels, which opened the door for the Durban-based side to sneak into eighth position to qualify for the playoffs.

The Sharks duly made the most of that opportunity as they comfortably claimed a deserved win over a second-string Jaguares side to secure what will be a quarter-final date against the Crusaders in Christchurch next weekend.

The home side made a steady start to proceedings at a rain-soaked Kings Park when Rob du Preez slotted a couple of penalties, but momentum threatened to shift the way of the Jaguares when his younger brother Dan was sent to the sin bin for a reckless tackle.

However, even in the absence of Dan du Preez, the Sharks somehow managed to manufacture a try to Akker van der Merwe, which sent them into a handy 13-3 lead that they would take into half-time.

It was revealing that the Sharks had enjoyed just 22 percent of both possession and territory in the first half, and yet their ability to absorb pressure on defence and then strike against the run of play has been a hallmark of their play this season.

The Sharks were again at their opportunistic best when a beautiful break from Andre Esterhuizen set up a try for Kobus van Wyk in the 53rd minute, which sent the Sharks soaring into a 20-3 lead.

Up to that point, the Jaguares had hardly looked like scoring, yet they briefly made matters interesting when a lovely through kick set up a try for winger Sebastian Cancelliere that cut the deficit back to 10 points.

However, the Sharks had little trouble relying on their defence from there to close out a win that clinched the final wildcard qualifying place for the knockout stage of the competition.

Scorers:

Sharks – Tries: Akker van der Merwe, Kobus van Wyk. Conversions: Rob du Preez (2). Penalty: Du Preez (2).

Jaguares – Try: Sebastian Cancelliere. Conversion: Joaquín Díaz Bonilla. Penalty: Bonilla.