Sharks: It’s okay if Highlanders don’t do us a favour

All the Sharks can do is shrug at the fact that the Highlanders might not be going out of their way to do them a favour ahead of the Super Rugby playoffs.

The Durbanites need 2015’s champions to beat the Rebels at home on Saturday morning in order to allow Robert du Preez’s men to still have a chance of reaching the last eight.

A victory for the Rebels would render the Sharks’ meeting with the Jaguares later at Kings Park meaningless in terms of their own interests.

“I saw that their All Blacks stars Ben Smith and Aaron Smith are being rested,” said Du Preez.

“If you look at the rest of the team, it still looks strong. I don’t think there are any weak links.”

Without saying it, Du Preez sounds confident of having a lifeline when they run out on the field.

However, should their hopes become academic, you can still bet on the Sharks given it their best shot anyway to end the campaign positively.

“This is ultimately why we play the game,” said Du Preez.

“To win on Saturday is paramount, regardless of the situation when find ourselves in.”

One good piece of news is that bruising No 8 Dan du Preez has recovered from a pinched nerve in his neck to take up his spot in the starting line-up.

“Yeah, it’s good to have him,” said the Sharks mentor.

“We got a bit of a fright in Cape Town but all the scans are clear.”

Sharks: Curwin Bosch, Kobus van Wyk, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Lwazi Mvovo, Robert du Preez jnr, Louis Schreuder, Dan du Preez, Jacques Vermeulen, Phillip van der Walt, Ruan Botha (c), Tyler Paul, Thomas du Toit, Akker van der Merwe, Beast Mtawarira. Bench: Chiliboy Ralepelle, Juan Schoeman, John-Hubert Meyer, Hyron Andrews, Wian Vosloo, Cameron Wright, Marius Louw, Makazole Mapimpi.